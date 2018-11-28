Bobby Pettit

Graveside services for Bobby F. Pettit, 88, of Garland, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Lawnview Cemetery in Cordell.

He died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

Pettit was born Feb. 25, 1930, to Frank and Norene Pettit in Carnegie.

He attended Southwestern State University in Weatherford until his junior year, when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He spent 45 months at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio Texas.

After his military discharge Pettit finished college in 1955 with degrees in math, physics and biology. He then worked for Carter Oil Company on a seismograph crew for four years; for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier for two years; and then for military contractors for 19 years as an electrical design engineer.

During his engineering career, Pettit designed a fail-safe testing laboratory testing facility for military equipment. He presented a paper on the facility at the Institute of Environmental Sciences at Anaheim, Calif., during the early

1970s. He also worked on the NASA Apollo program during that time.

Pettit quit his job as an engineer when he was 50 years old and spent the rest of his career as a real estate investor.

Pettit was a Christian servant in the Church of Christ, and spent more than 30 years as an elder at the Buckingham Road Church of Christ in Garland, Texas. He loved teaching the Bible and taught Bible classes at church and at a multitude of home Bible studies.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy; a daughter, Teri Sager and husband Ken of Garland, Texas; a son, Craig Pettit and wife Janice of Prince-ton, Texas; and a sister, Marilynn Sandford and husband Ed of Rahma, Colo.

He is also survived by five grandchildren, David Sager and wife Mel of Hobart, Melissa Regan and husband West of Mesquite, Texas, Jarrod Pettit and wife

Rebecca of Lucas, Texas, Julie Pettit of Dallas, Texas, and Jordan Pettit of Allen, Texas; and three great-grandchildren, Deacon, Lyla and Camille.

The service will be held under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

