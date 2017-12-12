Memorial services for Bobby Hoffman, 75, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at his Clinton home.

Bobby Douglas Hoffman was born Aug. 30, 1942, to Roy Paul and Beulah Inez (Kelly) Hoffman in Clinton. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1960 and from the Southwestern Oklahoma State University School of Pharmacy in 1965.

On Dec. 30, 1961, Hoffman married Florence Gayle Kelley of Carnegie.

He worked at Oklahoma General Hospital in Clinton, first as an orderly during high school and college, and then as a pharmacist. He continued working for Clinton Regional Hospital and was Director of Pharmacy when he retired in 1998.

After his retirement from the hospital, Hoffman worked as a relief pharmacist in several western Oklahoma pharmacies. He then worked at Homeland Pharmacy for a number of years before retiring again just a few years ago.

Hoffman was a member of Masonic Lodge No. 33 and was a long-time supporter of Boy Scout Troop 361 in Clinton. He enjoyed acting and singing and performed in several productions at Southwest Playhouse, and he was also known for keeping his home and yard in pristine condition.

Later in life he became a world traveler and visited Europe, Africa, South America and Australia. Although he enjoyed his travels, he looked forward to returning home to his yard and flowers.

Hoffman loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, Eugene Hoffman and Billy Hoffman.

Survivors include three brothers, Leon Hoffman, Gary Hoffman and Charles Hoffman, all of Clinton; one sister, Esta Mae Wedeking of Escondido, Calif.; two sons, Shane Hoffman and wife Pamela of Arlington, Texas, and Jason Hoffman and wife Nicole of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; five grandchildren, Jessica Hoffman, SarahAnne Hoffman, Chelsea Hoffman, Chloe Hoffman and Charlie Hoffman; and one great-grandson, David Mycale Castillo.

Services will be held under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.