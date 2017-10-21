A chapel service for Bobby Gragg, 71, of Butler will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

Bobby Ralph Gragg was born Oct. 11, 1946, to Florence Mary (Bourquin) Gragg and Ralph Bailey Gragg in Clinton. He was raised as an only child on the family farm northeast of Butler.

On Nov. 16, 1968, he married Patsy Owens in Wheeler, Texas.

Gragg was a farmer and rancher, and lived just one mile from his childhood home his entire life.

He served on the Butler School Board 14 years, and he and his family were named Farm Bureau Family of the Year. He was elected president of Oklahoma Flying Farmers and held his pilot’s license. Gragg enjoyed hunting, snow skiing, gardening and spotting coyotes from his Piper Cub airplane.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Shelle Fowler and husband, Heath, of Paris, Texas; a son, Ralph Gragg and wife, Rachel, of Edmond; seven grandchildren, and another on the way; and many more extended family members.

The service will be officiated by Sandy Shepherd. Burial will conclude at Butler Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

