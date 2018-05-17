Graveside services will be held for Bobbie Smith, 87, at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hinton Cemetery.

She died Friday, May 11, 2018.

Bobbie Lue Carr was born Oct. 14, 1930, to Walter and Ethel Carr in Sickles. She attended school in Caddo County.

She married Gene Bowman in October of 1947; she later married Harold Smith in 1968.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ross Carr; and a daughter, Barbara Bowman.

Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Gardner and husband James Mowles of Lewisville, Texas, Sharon Degrado and husband Dan of Trenton, Texas, and Felicia Vaughan and husband Joe of Lewisville, Texas; three sisters, Jean Carr of Sulphur, Betty Terry of Oklahoma City, and Gloria Nix of Wichita, Kan.; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A chapel service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Lakeland Baptist Church in Lewisville, Texas.

