Funeral services for Billy Mack Shephard, 86, of Arapaho will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at the Cordell Christian Home in Cordell.

Shephard was born Sept. 17, 1931, to Frank and Izett (Giles) Shephard on the family farm northwest of Arapaho. He was raised in Arapaho and graduated from Arapaho School in 1950.

He worked for an airline factory in Wichita, Kan. for a short time, and then returned to Custer County where he made his home on the family farm.

Shephard had been employed with Cornell Construction Company, Bob Smith Trucking, and at the Arapaho Schools bus barn for more than 32 years. In addition to farming and ranching, he and his wife also owned and operated the Arapaho Dairy Boy.

He was a member of Living Waters Assembly of God Church in Burns Flat. He loved being on the lake, boating, fishing, hunting and playing board games.

Shephard was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, George Robert Shephard, Delmar “Buck” Shephard and Frank Shephard Jr.; and a sister, Jo Ann Barrick.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley, of the home; two sons, Billy Shephard of Arapaho and Dwight Shephard and wife Sharon of Burns Flat; and three grandchildren, Brooke Hickok, Crystal Cline and husband Jeff, and Justin Shephard and wife Susan.

He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Hailey Cline, Kaiden Cline, Tyler Cline, Natalie Shephard, Ezra Shephard, Gavyn Shephard, Lincoln Shephard, Craig Cline, Jaden Cline, Ashley Cline and McKennze Cline.

The family has suggested that those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to the Alzheimer’s Association, Oklahoma Chapter, Inc., Central Oklahoma Regional Center, 3555 NW 58th St., Suite 220, Oklahoma City, OK 73112.

The service will be officiated by his son, Rev. Dwight Shephard and Sandy Shepherd, and Pastor Wendell Folsom. Burial will conclude at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.