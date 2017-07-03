Billy McCartney

Funeral services for Billy James McCartney, 28, of Arapaho, will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Elk City.

McCartney died Friday, March 3, in Cordell.

He is survived by a daughter, Kayleigh McCartney; his father, Thomas McCartney; his mother, Billie Sadberry; two brothers, Jerry Holdt and Robert McCartney; one sister, Loni Kline; grandmothers Freeda Browning and Mary McCartney; and grandfather Robert McCartney.

