Funeral services for Billy Gene Coleman, 88, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Broadway Heights Baptist Church.

He died Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in his Clinton home.

Coleman was born Sept. 26, 1929, in Leedey to John Will Coleman and Opal (Mauldin) Coleman. He was raised in Leedey, where he attended and graduated from school.

He was employed by Elk Supply Company for 44 years. At the age of 54 he went to work for a lumber company in Erick as the manager and worked there 11 years.

Coleman served as president of the Lions Club and was involved with Chamber of Commerce, Honorary Chapter Farmers, Chamber of the Elks Lodge Board, and was secretary of the Mason Lodge. He was with the Erick Fire Department for nine years and was also with the Clinton Fire Department.

He enjoyed traveling in his motor home, fishing and hunting, and attending ball games. He was a member of Broadway Heights Baptist Church in Clinton.

Coleman was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Gary and Ricky Coleman; one sister, Phillis Craig; and one brother, John Paul Coleman.

Survivors include his wife; his grandchildren, Tammy Robinson and husband Darryl of Lawton, John Coleman and wife Shandi of Clinton, Ricky Coleman and wife Misty of Frederick, Billy Coleman and wife Natalie of Austin, Texas, Aron Coleman and wife Amber of Frederick, and Shonna Hayes of Celina, Texas; and a nephew, Ronnie Craig and wife Barbara of Yukon.

The family will greet guests at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Saturday.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Doyle Kinney. Burial will conclude at Center Point Cemetery east of Leedey under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

