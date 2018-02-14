Funeral services for Billie Sue Linsenmeyer, 86, of Clinton will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in Clinton.

Linsenmeyer was born Feb. 3, 1932, in Macedonia, Ala., to William Adam and Lorene (Harbin) Guthrie. She was raised in Alabama and attended school in Macedonia, Ala., Towney, Miss., and Jasper, Wyo., eventually graduating from Walker County High School in Long Island, N.Y., in 1950.

She married Edward Linsenmeyer June 10, 1951.

Linsenmeyer worked for the State of New York as a secretary for the school system from 1950 until her retirement in 1992. During those years she also served on the Board of Education for 26 years, which she retired from in 1988.

In 2005 she moved to Clinton to be closer to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Charles William Guthrie and James Guthrie; two nephews, Charles Wade Guthrie and Dale Wayne Guthrie; and two nieces, Sheila Guthrie and Cindy Leavitt.

Survivors include her brother, Walt Guthrie of Clinton; a nephew, Michael Guthrie of Oklahoma City; and a great-niece, Courtney Legrad and husband Brian of Elk City.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Rick Robart. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Elk City under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

