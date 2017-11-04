Billie Clay

Funeral services will be held for Billie Joyce “B.J.” Clay, 73, of Shamrock, Texas, at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Calvary Christian Fellowship Church in Shamrock.

She died Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Shamrock, Texas.

Clay was born Dec. 25, 1943, in Phoenix, Ariz., to Jesse Willard and Jarada Parker Massey.

She lived in Elk City and worked as a legal secretary before moving to Shamrock 25 years ago.

She married James David Clay in June of 1991 in Shamrock.

She enjoyed golfing, bingo, playing the lottery, reading, her card group and, most of all, her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a step-son, Jeff Clay; a brother, T.J. Massey; and two sisters, Jan Croskey and Maxine Massey.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a son, Tommy Thomas of Lawton; a daughter, Terri Sorelle and husband, Jack, of Elk City; a brother, Jay Massey and wife, and a sister, Joanna Parker, all of Fresno, Calif.; and two grandchildren, John and Scott Sorelle.

The service will be officiated by Bro. Joe G. Jernigan and Danny Ringer.