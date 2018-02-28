Beverly Johnson

Memorial services will be held for Beverly Ann Johnson, 84, of Clinton at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in the Clinton Therapy and Living Center (formerly United Methodist Retirement and Healthcare Center).

Johnson was born June 9, 1933, to Albert and Arlene Smith in Butler. She was raised in the Antioch Community north of Butler, where she attended the Butler School. She later moved to Oklahoma City and was employed by AT&T and SouthWestern Bell Telephone Company, where she retired after 30 years of service.

She was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church in Butler, the ATT Pioneers and the Goldwing Road Riders Association. She had many hobbies, and enjoyed gardening, woodworks, crafts, camping and riding motorcycles.

Johnson was proceeded in death her parents; her brother, Albert Smith Jr.; and two sisters, Omega Zerby and Phyllis Donelson.

Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Scott and her husband, Jerry of Clinton; and her grandchildren, Kip Scott of Clinton, Kory and Deidre Scott of Arapaho, Kyla and husband Jeremy of Cordell, and Racquel Scott of Clinton.

She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Tayler Miller and husband Kaleb, Kyler Cummings, Kyle Scott, Carli Davis, Kamden Scott, Caidence Scott, Zoe Carter, Kortlin Scott and Brandon Carter; and one great-great-grandchild, Heston Miller.

The service will be officiated by Chris Fields and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

