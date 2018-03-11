Beulah Uzzell

A memorial service will be held for Beulah Maye Uzzell, 94, of Clinton at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Grace Living Center Family Room.

She died Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Beulah Maye (McCormick) Uzzell was born Aug. 14, 1924, to Shelby Earl McCormick and Mary Emma (Eskew) McCormick in Charleston, W.Va.

On March 28, 1944, she married Shelby H. Uzzel in Baltimore, Md. While her husband was in the military they lived in Maryland and Florida, and in 1945 moved to Edmond.

The couple traveled all over Oklahoma while Uzzel’s husband worked in the oil fields, and they later settled in Woodward for 25 years where they owned and operated a filling station.

In 1983 they moved to Clinton, where they ran a lawn service for several years. Uzzel performed domestic work and also worked at Laundry World.

She was a member of the Church of Christ, enjoyed going to garage sales and collected glassware and antiques.

Uzzel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a son, Shelby Jr.

Survivors include a sister, Betty Kirkpatrick; and nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her church family and close friends, George and Katherine Scott of Clinton and Alan and Ivana Livingston.

The service will be officiated by Patrick Peters. Burial will be at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.