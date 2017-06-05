Funeral services for Betty Whiteman, 60, of Oklahoma City and formerly of Hammon, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the Community Fellowship Church in Hammon.

She died Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Betty Jean Whiteman was born March 16, 1957, to Clemmy Watkins and Marietta Whiteman in Clinton. She grew up in Hammon and graduated from Fort Sill Indian School in 1975.

She worked in the Oklahoma City area after attending heat and air school and receiving her certification. She then moved to the Dallas area, where she worked for Clark Fork Lift and also as security at Richland College. She was later employed as a bouncer at the Crazy Horse in Oklahoma City.

Whiteman played fast- pitch softball and was the first woman to hit a home run over the fence (445 feet) at Ackley Park in Elk City. She enjoyed music and sports and was known to be an excellent pool player.

She was a member of the Indian Baptist Church and loved spending time with the several children she helped raise.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Alice Osage, Colleen Osage, Myra Spencer and Janice Bad Back; and two brothers, Milton Daniels and Wesley Barnett.

Survivors include special friend, Donnia Antuna of Oklahoma City; two brothers, Chester Whiteman and wife, Edwina, of Geary, and James Davis of Oklahoma City; six children that she raised, Katrina Reading, Anthony Kauley, Sebastian Whiteshirt, Azha Rae Whiteshirt, Phoenix Whiteshirt and Shiloh Whiteshirt; and numerous other family and friends.

A traditional all-night wake service will be held starting at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Hammon Indian Community Building.

The service will be officiated by Dolan Ivey. Burial will conclude at Hammon Indian Mennonite Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

