Funeral services for Betty May, 88, of Butler, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Betty Elizabeth (Barnhill) May was born Sept. 5, 1928, to Ennis and Ruby Barnhill in Bradley. She graduated from Cox City High School in 1948.

After graduation she moved to Lindsay and worked with W.E. and E.B. Pool at the hospital. From there she moved to Clinton, where she trained to be a registered nurse.

She married H.E. May Jr. Dec. 5, 1950. After her husband’s discharge from the U.S. Army, the couple moved to the farm in Butler.

She enjoyed working on the farm with “Junior.” She also enjoyed traveling, helping others and managing the farm after her husband’s passing.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother, William Barnhill.

Survivors include her sisters, Lois Crabb of Lindsay and Aileen Throope and husband, Bob Rupert, of Bodfish, Calif.; two nephews, Don Crabb and wife, Bonnie, and Terry Barnhill and wife, Tet, all of Bakersfield, Calif.; her niece, Sharon Shephard of Lindsay; a great-nephew, Bobby Blevins of Lindsay; and her friend, Art Klein of Butler.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Doyle Kinney. Burial will conclude at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

