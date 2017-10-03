A memorial service for Betty Day, 88, of Clinton, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the First United Methodist Church.

She died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the United Methodist Healthcare Center.

Betty Lee (Long) Day was born Nov. 16, 1928, to Walter Long and Juanita (Cates) Long in Leedey. She was raised in Leedey and graduated from Leedey High School in 1946. She then attended beauty school and received her cosmetology certificate.

She married Bob Day Oct. 25, 1946, in Oklahoma City. They made their home in Stillwater, where she worked in a beauty shop until her husband’s graduation. The couple then moved to Clinton and made it their home.

Day owned and operated a beauty shop in Clinton for more than 20 years, and then spent the next several years helping to care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was an active and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church, P.E.O., Junior Service League, Ladies Bridge Club, Merry Matrons and United Methodist Women.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a brother, John Long; a sister-in-law, Charlene Long; two brothers-in-law, Eddie Day and Charles Day; and a nephew, Chuck Day.

Day is survived by two sons, Daniel Day and wife, Betty, of Clinton, and Dr. Patrick Day and wife, Suzanne, of Arapaho; four grandchildren, Vincent Day and wife, Katie, Angie Brinkley and husband, Michael, all of Clinton, Mandy Richardson and husband, Isaac, and Kenny Day and wife, Dr. Randi, all of Arapaho; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Lola Day of Clinton; a brother-in-law, Donnie Day and wife, Sarah, of Urbana, Ill.; an aunt, Jessie Kauk of Butler; and several cousins, Vinita Walker of Oklahoma City, Carolyn Covel and Janet Rozen of New Haven, Conn., Dr. Keith Falsarella and wife, Barbara, of Ada, and Gene Falsarella and wife, Marcia, of Santa Rosa, Calif.

The family has suggested that those wishing to give memorial contributions do so to the First United Methodist Church.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Rick Robart and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

