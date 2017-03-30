Beth Henry

Funeral services for Beth (Smalley) Henry, 61, former Clinton resident, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Monday, March 27, 2017, at Plantation Village in Altus.

Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Smalley was born Jan. 13, 1956, to Richard and Ruth Ann (McAbee) Smalley in Clinton. She was raised in Erick until her junior year of high school. She and her family then moved to Clinton, where she graduated from high school.

She continued her education at Southwestern State College in Weatherford and received a bachelor’s degree.

In May of 1979 she married Charles King in Clinton. She later married Craig Henry in 1984 in Weatherford.

Henry has made her homes in western Oklahoma and Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband in 1981.

Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly Wallace and husband, Kyon, of Altus; two sons, Sean Henry of Virginia Beach, Va., and Christopher Henry and wife, Sarah, of Port Orchard, Wash.; and a brother, Dick Smalley of Norman.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Devin Henry, Madison Henry, Lucas Henry, Jillian Wallace and Declan Wallace.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Daniel Kitchel. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

