A graveside service will be held Tuesday for Bertha Ratke, 85, at Clinton Cemetery.

She died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Bertha A. (Cordes) Ratke was born Aug. 27, 1931, to Herman and Beulah (Bertram) Cordes in Thomas. She was raised on a farm northwest of Clinton.

She married Otto J. Ratke Nov. 15, 1952.

Ratke loved being and working outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a twin brother, Joe Dick Cordes.

Survivors include a son, Loyd Ratke of Yukon; a daughter, Wanda Walker and husband, Jerry, of Yukon; a brother, Gordon Cordes and wife, Phillis, of Vicksburg, Miss.; and a sister-in-law, Gerri Cordes of Clinton.

Ratke is also survived by four grandchildren, Beau Ratke of Owasso, Clint Ratke and wife, Shannon, of Skiatook, Christie Green and husband, Michael, of Yukon, and Shannon Walker of Yukon; two great-grandchildren, Sutton Green and River Green, both of Yukon; one step-granddaughter, Loresa Gaines of Oklahoma City; two step-great-grandchildren, Jeremie Gaines of Oklahoma City and Aubrey Lee and husband, Matt, of Oklahoma City; one step-great-great-grandchild, Makenna Lee of Oklahoma City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Dan Day and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.