Funeral services will be held for Abundant Life Church Associate Minister Bernice Hicks, 80, at 1 p.m. Monday in the Abundant Life Church, S. 18th and Hayes in Clinton.

She died Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in her Clinton home.

Bernice Gayle Hicks was born April 5, 1938, to Will S. Wilkerson and Edith (Crawford) Wilkerson in Alex. She was raised in Oklahoma City, where she graduated from high school.

On Sept. 10, 1990 she married Pastor Ramus Hicks in Oklahoma City. The couple moved to Clinton and ministered at Abundant Life Church.

Hicks was very involved in her church and enjoyed sewing, collecting and re-constructing dolls, and cooking. She loved music and played the key board.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Sean Morrissey; and a brother.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a daughter, Mary Guzman and husband Jose of Oklahoma City; two sons, Billy Morrissey of Kansas and Brian Morrissey of Oklahoma City; a step-son, Ramus Hicks Jr. of Altus; a sister, Yvonne Dobson of Moore; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A traditional wake service will be held from 7-9:30 p.m. Sunday in the Abundant Life Church.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Arther Carpitcher and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

