Funeral services for Bennie Thunderbull, 75, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Clinton Indian Baptist Church.

He died Sunday, April 23, 2017, in the Weatherford Living Center.

Bennie Thomas Thunderbull Jr. was born Sept. 23, 1942, to Bennie Sr. and Nellie (BigEagle) Thunderbull in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and attended Concho Indian School.

Thunderbull enjoyed playing dominoes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two twin brothers, Marlin and Marvin Thunderbull; and five sisters, Mary Thunderbull, Bertha Bearshield, Clara Heap-a-birds, Caroline Rednose and Pearlane Thunderbull.

Survivors include his son, Anthony Thunderbull of Clinton; and one brother, Larry Thunderbull Sr. of Clinton.

A traditional wake will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, in the Clinton Indian Baptist Church.

The service will be officiated by Gerald Panana. Burial will conclude at Clinton Indian Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

