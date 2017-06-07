Memorial services for Bea Moore, 93, of Marlow and formerly of Clinton, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

She died Sunday, July 2, 2017, in the West Wind Assisted Living Center in Marlow.

Beatrice Bethel (Cruson) Moore was born in November of 1923, to George W. and Cordilla (Cheatham) Cruson in Depew, Creek County. She was raised in Okemah and graduated from Clinton High School.

On Dec. 2, 1942, she married Ancil F. Moore. The couple moved to California, where she worked for Vultee Aircraft.

They later moved to Richmond, Calif., where she was hired by Kaiser Shipyards. While there she was a “Rosie Riveter,” and helped build the Liberty Ship that took troops overseas.

Moore was also a member of the Rosie’s organization in Oklahoma, where she was honored for her service and recognized for her dedication on Veterans Day.

Moore returned to Clinton in 1946 and held numerous jobs while supporting her family. She worked as manager of Montgomery Ward’s, was a dental assistant for Dr. Hugh Hays, owned and operated the Dairy Hut, and worked for the Oklahoma State Employment Office in Clinton for 12 years before her retirement in 1984.

She was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Clinton and the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved gardening, country music, fishing, playing cards and dominoes, and attending her grandchildren’s athletic activities. She also enjoyed reading, bowling on Wii, shopping and going out to eat.

In 2014 Moore moved to Duncan, and then moved into Westwind Assisted Living in Marlow.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Marsha Taylor; a granddaughter, Julie Siess; four brothers, Clarence Cruson, George Cruson, Cleo Cruson and Jack Cruson; two sisters, Willie Lee and Lorene Ayers; and a sister-in-law, Millie Cruson.

Survivors include her daughters, Colleen Laymon of Seguin, Texas, Jolleen Palmer of Burlington, Kan., and Sue Siess and husband Larry, of Duncan; a son, George Moore and wife Judy, of Butler; and a son-in-law, Ronnie Taylor of Clinton.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, John Laymon, Chris Laymon, Jamie Siess, Greg Taylor, Heather Chabino, Chuck Siess, Josh Moore, Amber Sawatzky, Rebecca Palmer, Ronald Palmer, Regina Kewley and Raquel Palmer; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Dale Nease and family members. Burial will be held prior to the service at Parkersburg Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

