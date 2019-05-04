Barabara Glazebrook

A graveside memorial service will be held for Barbara (Davis) Glaze-brook, 81, at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Cemetery in Putnam.

She died Saturday, March 30, 2019, following a sudden illness.

Glazebrook was born Nov. 9, 1937, to Aquilla and Lorrayne (Cline) Davis in Putnam, where she also attended school.

She and her husband, Rusty, worked side by side many years in their auto business in Enid.

Glazebrook had many talents, but her greatest joy was her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Survivors include a son, Mickey Glazebrook and wife Minh; three daughters, Rebecca Mills and husband Ernie, Tami Stone and husband Mike, and Laurie Morland and husband Robby; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

The service will be preceded by a dinner at noon in the Putnam Senior Citizens Center.

