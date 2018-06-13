Bailey Doyle Harris was born July 11, 1933 in Sasakwa, Oklahoma to Ada Buchanon (Cargill) and William Pressley Harris. He passed away June 7, 2018 in Clinton, Oklahoma at the age of 84 years, 10 months and 27 days.

Doyle attended Culley School and graduated from Sasakwa High School in 1949. He worked in various jobs before he married Inis Marlene Snodgrass on July 14, 1951 in Ada, Oklahoma. They moved to Whitesboro, Texas where Marlene graduated high school. Doyle entered the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. Doyle first began preaching in Chester, Illinois and after his discharge from the service he attended preaching school at Freed-Hardeman College. Doyle and Marlene lived throughout Texas and Oklahoma while preaching at Churches of Christ in Roff, OK, Lefores, TX, Ackerly, TX, Coalgate, OK, Temple, OK, Marlow, OK, Mustang, OK and Cushing, OK before moving to Elk City, OK to preach for the Second and Adams congregation. After his retirement as a full-time minister, he preached at Arapaho, OK and Carter, OK and worked for Elk City Schools. Doyle had a passion for preaching and teaching others God’s word. His last sermon was at the Custer Avenue Church of Christ in August 2017.

Second only to the pulpit and the dinner table, Doyle’s favorite place to be was on the creek or river bank with a fishing pole, where he was certain most of life’s problems could be solved. Family and friends were dear to Doyle. At a typical family gathering, you would find him singing, playing music and Phase 10. There was always an abundance of laughter when together.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Marlene, 1 son David, and 1 sister Owilda. He is survived by three daughters, Melita Meyer and husband Gail, Edmond, OK; Trisha Harris, Canute, OK; Kerri Miles and husband Art, Canute, OK; one sister, Lillian Parks, Duncan, OK; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Thursday, June 14, 2018, 10:00 am at Second and Adams Church of Christ with Pat Peters and Tom Harguess officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery under the direction of Whinery Funeral Service, Elk City.

