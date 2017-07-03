Azalea Bullcoming

A funeral service for Azalea Maureen Bullcoming, 6 months, has been set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Community Fellowship Church in Hammon.

She died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Oklahoma University Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Bullcoming was born Sept. 20, 2016, to Lance Greeley and Alisha Bullcoming in Hammon.

She is survived by her parents; eight sisters, Adriane Greeley, Amaya Greeley, Audrine Greeley, Adel Greeley, Rihanna Steven Star, Dezare Seven Star, La Rissa Seven Star and Kiyah Seven Star; five brothers, Adam Greeley, Andrew Greeley, Aaron Greeley, Armondo Cabrera and Adrian Greeley; paternal grandparents, Clarence Greeley and Johnnie Sue Greeley; and maternal grandmother, Margie Pewo.

She is also survived by cousins, Angelica Hernandez, Tristal Greeley, Addison Greeley and Alex Vargas, Cameron Greeley, Khyler Greeley, Angel Vargas, Abrey Vargus; a niece, Nova Greeley; maternal grandmother, Maureen Bullcoming; and her aunt, Alanya Zotigh and her son, Josiah.

A traditional all-night wake service was held Monday at the Hammon Indian Community building.

The service will be officiated by Dolan Ivey and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hammon Indian Cemetery.

