Funeral services for former Clinton resident Audrey Scarberry-Bolar, 95, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in the Sienna Care Center in Midwest City.

Audrey May (Wilson) Scarberry-Bolar was born May 17, 1923, to Robert Garfield “Gar” Wilson and Beulah (Hufford) Wilson in Leedey and was raised on the family farm near Leedey. She attended grade school in Aledo and then graduated from Butler High School in 1942.

On Aug. 31, 1946, she married Carroll W. Scarberry in Amarillo, Texas. They made their first home in Clinton, where she owned the Pee Wee Grill and also worked at Marshall’s Café, Pop Hicks Restaurant, TG&Y and S&D Drug.

Scarberry-Bolar and her husband then moved to Thomas, where they owned and operated the Elite Cleaners. The couple later moved to Enid where they operated Carroll’s Champlain Service Station.

After her first husband’s death in 1987, Scarberry-Bolar returned to Clinton and once again worked for S&D Drug. She later married Garold Bolar in 1993 and they made their home in Clinton.

For the past 17 years Scarberry-Bolar had made her home in the Edmond and Midwest City areas.

She was a member of the First Christian Church and CWF. Scarberry-Bolar had been a cook at the Senior Citizens Center in Weatherford, volunteered more than 6,000 hours with Clinton Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, and enjoyed sewing, gardening, crocheting and playing cards. She belonged to a Rook Club and many bowling leagues.

She was preceded in death by both her husbands; her parents; two sisters, Thelma Hughes and Ocie Christensen; two brothers, Melvin Wilson and Russell Wilson; and a step-son, Rickey Bolar.

Survivors include three daughters, Billie Bozarth and husband Gary of Midwest City, Linda Millstead and husband Leon Osburn of Edmond, and Sherri Rosebeary and husband Bill of Midwest City; a brother, R.G. Wilson and wife Geri of Clinton; eight grand children, Diana Edwards and husband Kent, Christie Holland and husband Jeff, Dustin Bozarth and wife Lisa of Midwest City, Jimmy Millstead, Jeffrey Millstead and wife Tiffani of Richardson, Texas, Dawnalee Stacy and husband Jimmie Wigley of Midwest City, Trevor Rosebeary of Eufaula, and April Claborn and husband Brian of Jones; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter that is due in January.

She is also survived by four step-children, Linda Vess of Oklahoma City, Beverly Bolar, Connie Cabaniss and husband Roger, all of Clinton, and Penny Burgess and husband Rick of Piedmont; and a step-daughter-in-law, Mrs. Rickey (Robin) Bolar of Weatherford.

The service will be officiated by Patrick Peters. Burial will follow at Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

