Arthur Coats

Arthur Wendell Coats was born March 30, 1938 to Harvie Cassie and Clara Edna (Purser) Coats in Non, OK. He passed away Monday, August 6, 2018 at his home in Hinton, OK at the age of 80.

Art was raised in the Non area and graduated from Gerdy High School in 1956. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict serving as Military Police for 7 years, 2 active, and 5 reserve.

Art moved to Hinton after being discharged from the service. He married Barbara Bernice Wiles September 4, 1970 in Watonga, OK.

He was in the NAPA Business for over 50 years. He served as Hinton Chamber of Commerce President, Hinton School Board for 10 years, served as Cemetery Board President, and served 4 years as town Mayor of Hinton.

Art enjoyed fishing, being with his grand kids, and had a true love of people. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hinton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvie Cassie and Clara Edna Coats, two Brothers Wayne Derwood Coats and Carl Winsor Coats and one sister Reba Lavern Coats.

Arthur is survived by his wife Bernice Coats of Hinton; three sons Michael Coats and his wife Dana of Hinton, OK, Ricky Coats and his wife Gayla of Hinton, OK, Kevin Coats of Kimberling City, MO; two daughters Gayla Blonien of Edmond, OK and Amanda Garrison and husband Bobby of Spangdahlem, Germany; five grandsons, Brian (Bubba) Coats and wife Rainye of Hinton, Colby Gibson and wife Roxanne of Piedmont, OK, Travis Lee of Weatherford, OK, Kendell Boling of Yukon, OK, and Kase Boling of Hinton; six granddaughters, Dena (Coats) Woods and Corbett of Mustang, OK, Mica Gibson of Piedmont, OK, Kori Coats of Red lodge, MT, Kassi Boling of Hinton, OK, and Arley and Cheyenne Garrison of Spangdahlem, Germany; two great-grandsons, Kwenton Coffey of Mustang, OK, and Kyler Woods of Mustang, OK; four great granddaughters, Kynzie Woods of Mustang, OK, Kaisyn and Kyndal Coats of Hinton, OK, and Chandler Lee of Weatherford, OK; one brother James Coats and wife Lena Faye of Terrell, TX; one sister Glenda Newton and her husband Royce of Clinton, OK; along with many nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to the Gilbert-Fossett American Legion Post #230, Hinton, OK 73047.

Services: First Baptist Church, Friday, 2:00 pm, August 10, 2018, Hinton, OK.

Officiating: Rev. Keith Gillham and Rev. Gary Haynes.

Burial: Hinton Cemetery, Hinton, OK services entrusted to Turner Funeral Home, Hinton, Oklahoma.

Condolences may be sent to the family at turnerfuneralhomes@gmail.com, turnerfh.net, or search Facebook for Turner Funeral Home.

Paid Obituary