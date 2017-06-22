Funeral services for Arnold Spencer, 92, of Butler, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Butler Baptist Church.

He died Monday, June 19, 2017, at Angelwood Assisted Living in Clinton.

Arnold K. Spencer was born June 13, 1925, to Glenn F. Spencer and Daphene (Stockton) Spencer in Butler. He was raised in Butler and attended school at Edwardsville, New Home and Butler.

He married Ada Louise Smith Sept. 29, 1943, in Butler. The couple made their home in Butler, where they farmed and ranched many years, operating a dairy and raising registered Black Angus cattle.

Spencer was a long-time, active member of the Butler Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for several years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, was inducted into the Oklahoma Angus Hall of Fame, and served on the boards of the Kiwash Electric Cooperative and the Butler School Board.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Mindle Spencer, Thomas Spencer, Glenn Lewie Spencer, Joe Spencer and Royce A. Spencer.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Carolyn Archer and husband, H.R., of Falcon, Mo.; two sons, Bruce Spencer and wife Pam, and Bradley Wayne Spencer, all of Butler; a sister, Wanda Henderson of Clinton; and a brother, Don Spencer and wife Linda, of Aurora, Colo.

He is also survived by six grandchildren, Kirk Spencer, Robert Archer, Rodney Archer, Chelsea Nicole Spencer, Amy Elizabeth Robbins and Nathan Wayne Spencer; and nine great-grandchildren, Luke Archer, Logan Archer, Molly Archer, Garhett Rose, Grant Spencer, Gavin Spencer, Katie Spencer, Abby Robbins and Reece Robbins.

The service will be officiated by Terry Beals and Sandy Shepherd. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.