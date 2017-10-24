Funeral services for Arnold Fletcher, 78, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the First Baptist Church.

He died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Arnold Zane Fletcher was born May 29, 1939, to Vernon B. and Jo Ann (Lamb) Fletcher in Butler. He was raised in Butler and in California, and graduated from Butler Schools.

On Jan. 20, 1960, he married Myra Lake in Butler.

Fletcher owned and operated Style Aroma Beauty Salon more than 23 years. He also farmed several years before starting a career with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, where he retired.

He was preceded in death by his first wife and later married Patricia Lue McLaughlin Sept. 22, 2012, in Clinton.

Fletcher was also preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Bradley Zane Fletcher; and his step-father, Glenn Walker.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church. He loved playing card games and dominoes, traveling, gardening, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a son, Zane Fletcher and wife, Sandra, of Clinton; a daughter, Shila Fletcher-King, of Garland, Texas; a step-daughter, Debra Ferrell and husband, Teddy, of Clinton; a step-son, Jimmy McLaughlin and wife, Cheryl, of Butler; and a sister, Nelda Long and husband, Dean, of New Mexico.

He is also survived by two grandsons, Jeff Fletcher and wife, Sarah, of Dallas, Texas, and Jason Fletcher and wife, Haylee, of Houston, Texas; two granddaughters, Meredith King and Ava King, both of Garland, Texas; five step-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Chris Fields. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

