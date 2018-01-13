Chapel services for Arnold Adams Sr., 68, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in his rural Clinton home.

Arnold Lee Adams Sr. was born April 24, 1949, to Author Adams and Dorothy (Wolfe) Adams in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and attended Stafford, Cowden and Arapaho Schools.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967 and served for two years. He then returned to Custer County, where he did farm work, worked in the oil field, and also owned and operated several taverns in the Clinton area.

Adams was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet; a daughter, Samantha; a grandson, Patrick; a great-granddaughter; two sisters, Geneva Smith and Peggy Clift; and a brother, Tommy Adams.

Survivors include a daughter, Tracy Roush and husband Ricky; five sons, Arnold Lee Adams Jr. and wife Lori of Yukon, Billy Joe Adams and wife Tina of Clinton, James Ray Adams of Yukon, Isaac Arriaga of Clinton and Zack Burton of Houston, Texas; four sisters, Linda De La O and spouse Jason McKeaigg of Clinton, Charlotte Margerum of Hobart, and Shirley Wynn and Sharon Adams, both of Cordell; and a brother, Billie Don Adams and wife Neta of Clinton.

He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Jessie Musick. Burial will conclude at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

