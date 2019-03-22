Funeral services for Arlie Arther, 88, of Hydro and formerly of Clinton, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

Arther died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Maple Lawn Manor Nursing Home in Hydro.

Arlie Edward Arther was born May 30, 1930, to Edward and Lavernia (Cariker) Arther in Shamrock. He was raised in Oilton, where he attended school. His family moved to Ada during his senior year and he graduated from Ada High School in 1948. He continued his education at the University of Oklahoma, where he worked on a degree in music.

Arther later moved to California and was employed by United Retail Foods, retiring after 38 years.

In the early 1990s he returned to Oklahoma to care for his ailing mother. After a short time in Wewoka they moved to Clinton in 1993.

On Sept. 30, 1995, he married Betty (Hodge) Glenn in Clinton. Together they enjoyed traveling, gardening and listening to music. Arther was a concert pianist and loved to entertain and be with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, T.L. Arther; and a son, Joseph Arther.

Survivors include his wife and her five children, Ed Lee and wife Catherine of Salina, Kan., Lela Farmer and husband Rick of Hydro, J.T. Lee and wife Lissa of Hydro, Troy Lee and wife Toni of Clinton and Jack Lee and wife Peggy of Clinton; and a cousin, Arleen Harris of Clinton.

He is also survived by seven children, Kim Allen Arther, Kevin Paul Arther, Theresa Maria Johnson, Elizabeth Karen Corbett, Suzanne Irene Brown, Gretchen Antoinette Arther and Steven Andrew Arther, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of California.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.