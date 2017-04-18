Funeral services for Arlene Weaselbear, 63, of Clinton, were held Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Grace Living Center.

Weaselbear was born April 29, 1953, to Busby Weaselbear and Elsie (Hawk) Weaselbear in Clinton. She was raised in Watonga and attended school there.

She worked at Clinton Regional Hospital as a nurse for many years and later worked at the casino as a receptionist.

Her hobbies included sewing, cooking and watching television game shows.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one nephew, Buster Weaselbear; one sister, Dorothy Faye Weaselbear; and one brother, William Gene Weaslebear.

Survivors include her two sons, James Daniel Weaselbear and Justin Matthew Weaselbear, both of Clinton; four sisters, June Wilson, Linda Weaselbear, Kay Flying and Shirley Weaselbear, all of Clinton; and one brother, Lyman Ray Weaselbear Sr. of Weatherford.

A traditional wake was held Sunday, also in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

The service was officiated by George Allen. Burial concluded at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

