Anthony Mayfield

Anthony Wayne Mayfield was born February 7, 1963 in Clinton, Oklahoma to Melva Lavon and Billy Robert Mayfield. He passed away August 14, 2017 at Clinton, Oklahoma at the age of 54 years, 6 months and 7 days.

In Anthony’s childhood he moved around and attended schools in Elk City, Stillwater and Sayre. After completing school he worked as a mechanic in his father’s auto shop. One of Anthony’s hobbies was racing stock cars where he worked with the pit crew. During this time he met the love of his life Cheryl McVeigh, and they were later married November 1, 1991 at Elk City, Oklahoma. Together they raised 2 children: Kelli and Kaylee. They made their home in Clinton, Oklahoma where Anthony was employed with Bar S Foods. While in Clinton Anthony was very instrumental in raising his 2 nephews. He enjoyed fishing, playing at the casino, playing pranks, raising Chihuahuas and playing music but his passion in life was spending time with his family and being a father, grandfather and uncle.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents W.E. “Pete” and Ellen Forester and paternal grandparents, Johnny and Ann Lee Mayfield grandparents, his mother, and a sister, Rita Bailey.

He’s survived by his companion, Cheryl McVeigh Mayfield, Elk City, OK; children, Kelli Hines of Taft, OK and Kaylee Mayfield and fiancé’, Fletcher Holman both of Elk City, OK; a grandson, David Ezell of Elk City, OK; his father, Bob Mayfield of Cheyenne, OK; 1 sister, Tina Yeager and husband, Rodney, of Elk City, OK; 2 brothers, Robert Mayfield and wife, Cindy, of Elk City, OK and Lonnie Mayfield and wife, Susan, of Elk City, OK; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Friday, August 18, 2017 at 2:30 pm at Grandview Assembly of God Church officiated by Josh Firey. Burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Savage Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at whineryfs.com

Paid Obituary