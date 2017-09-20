Services will be held for Anniebell Atha, 93, at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Whinery-Savage Chapel in Elk City.

She died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Clinton.

She was born April 27, 1924, in Sunny Point to Annie Lou and Luther Henry Bryan. She grew up in the Sunny Point community and attended school there.

On Nov. 29, 1941, she married C.W. Atha in Mayfield. They lived in the Grimes community almost 70 years and moved to Clinton in 2005.

Mrs. Atha enjoyed working alongside her husband on the farm. She always had a big garden and did lots of canning, and enjoyed cooking meals for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Bobbie Atha; eight brothers; and a daughter-in-law, Jeanette Atha.

Survivors include two sons, Fred Atha of Clinton and Floyd Atha and wife, Nancy, of Piedmont; seven grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Todd, Jeanie, Jan, Jared and Jenisa; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Faye of Fort Cobb; a daughter-in-law, Lena Hudson of Cleveland; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at whineryfs.com.

