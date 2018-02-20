A celebration of life service for Ann Field, 90, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church in Elk City.

She died Jan. 28, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

She was born Aug. 10, 1927, to James Paul Wolf and Margaret (Maggie) Lee (Skidgel) Wolf, in Oklahoma City.

She married Lawrence (Larry) Burt Field April 16, 1950. After he died in 1985, she married Col. William R. Brown on May 19, 1988.

She was active for many years in the Methodist Church, the Carnegie Library, Meals on Wheels and PEO, to name a few organizations. She belonged to bridge clubs, quilting groups and art classes.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James Wolf; and her nephew, Warren Lee Wolf.

She is survived by her two daughters with Mr. Field, Lari Beth Field and Lynn Field Morris; nephew James Carl Wolf; grandson Tom Morris; granddaughter Amanda Morris; and great grandson Elden Kain Morris. She is also survived by Col. Brown’s children, William R. Brown Jr., Becki Seay, Blanton Brown; grandchildren Helen Tracy Carter, Selby Brown, Blevin Brown; and great grandchildren Millie Kate Carter and Max Carter.