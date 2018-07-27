A graveside memorial service has been set for Angela Jo Hunnicutt, 46, of Custer City at 11 a.m. Monday at Custer City Masonic Cemetery.

She died Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in her Custer City home.

Hunnicutt was born Aug. 24, 1971, to Nyle Lyn and Connie (Hughes) Hunnicutt in Midwest City. She was raised in Custer City and graduated in 1989.

She worked as a pin back rider at sale barns all the way from Oklahoma City to Shamrock, Texas. She was a member of the Baptist Church, loved fishing, working cattle, going to rodeos, and spending time with friends.

Hunnicutt was preceded in death by her father; her grandparents, J.R. Hughes, Erma Lee (McDown) and Otis Castleberry, and Frank and Bonnie Hunnicutt; and an uncle, Doug Castleberry.

Survivors include her mother, of Custer City; her brother, Darrell Hunnicutt and wife Paula of Custer City; a nephew, Justin Hunnicutt and wife Melody of Custer City; and a great-niece, Zoey Hunnicutt.

The service will be officiated by Alan Morgan under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

