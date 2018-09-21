A mass of Christian burial will be held for Angel Martinez, 79, of Clinton at 2 p.m. today in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He died Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Clinton.

Martinez was born Aug. 2, 1939, to Fuljencio Martinez and Lucia Bautista Martinez in Santo Domingo, Guerrero, Mexico. He was raised in Mexico where he was a jack-of-all-trades, working at many jobs.

In 1979 he moved to the United States and settled in Clinton.

He married Natalia Cortez Vega March 16, 2017, in Cordell.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four daughters, Ruby Martinez, Elvira Martinez and two infants.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two daughters, Irma Martinez-Herrera of Amarillo, Texas, and Monica Limas and husband Jose of Clinton; four sons, Alex Martinez and wife Anna Ruebas, Martin Martinez and wife Lupe, Alfonso Martinez and wife Maria, and Carlos Martinez Reyna, all of Clinton; four sisters, Agustina Mancilla and husband Juan of Illinois, Maria Martinez of Mexico, Sofia Martinez of Mexico, and Josefina Galvan and husband Enrique of Illinois; three brothers, Amador Martinez and wife Oliva, Angelo Martinez of Illinois, and Francisco “Pancho” Martinez and wife Enedina of Mexico.

The service will be officiated by Father Thomas Pudota. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

