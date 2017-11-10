Andrew Robben

A mass of Christian burial for Andrew J. Robben, 71, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He died Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in his rural Clinton home.

Andrew Joseph Robben was born Jan. 28, 1946, to Edward G. and Bertha (Baalman) Robben in Grinnell, Kan. He was raised in Grinnell and graduated from Grinnell High School in 1964.

He married Kathleen Dunagan Sept. 21, 1976, in San Antonio, Texas. They moved to Clinton in 1982 where he worked for Western Oil Field, B.J.’s and Baker Hughes.

Robben was employed most of his adult life in the oil field.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was active in Knights of Columbus. He loved to work on old trucks and enjoyed helping others.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Edward Robben.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; three daughters, Christine Knabe and husband, Richard, of Whitewright, Texas, Andrea Browning and husband, Rusty, of Seattle, Wash., and Amanda Robben of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; a sister, Mary Rollings and husband, Steve Gloster, of Mississippi; and four brothers, Kenneth Robben of Grinnell, Kan., Alex Robben and wife, Ann, of San Antonio, Texas, Robert Robben and wife, Cindy, of Goodland, Texas, and Augustus Robben and wife, Diane, of Kansas City, Mo.

He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ryan, Devin, Caitlin, Robin, Evelyn, Asa and George.

A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

The service will be officiated by Father Thomas Pudota. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

