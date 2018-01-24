Andrew Racelis Sr.

Funeral services for Andrew Michael Racelis Sr., 64, of Hammon have been set for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Community Fellowship Church in Hammon.

Andrew Michael Racelis was born Oct. 1, 1953, to Henry and Eva Racelis in Seattle, Wash. His father was in the military and the family lived in several different countries while Racelis was growing up. After his father’s retirement the family settled in El Paso, Texas.

Racelis attended El Paso High School. He enrolled in welding school and then worked as a certified welder. He later attained his CDL and worked as a truck driver in the El Paso area and surrounding states.

He married his wife, Sandra, in 1981, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The couple moved to Hammon in 1984, where Racelis worked briefly for the Cheyenne Arapaho Housing Authority as a contract laborer.

Racelis was passionate about his woodworking hobby, and he also enjoyed beading Cheyenne moccasins. He was always respectful and mindful of the Cheyenne ways, and he enjoyed gardening, barbequing and football.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Albert and Kenny.

Survivors include his wife; his sons, Michael Racelis of Colorado, Jason Racelis of Hammon, Chris Racelis and wife Sonya of Clinton, and Zachary Racelis and wife LuAnn of Hammon; a daughter, Angeline, of the home; an adopted son, Brian Sevenstar of El Reno; an adopted daughter, Linda Orange of Somerset, Ky.; his sisters, Marie Racelis from Las Vegas, Nev., and Dorothy Espinosa of El Paso, Texas; two brothers, Frank Racelis of Los Angeles, Calif., and Henry Racelis Jr. of Las Vegas, Nev.; 10 grandsons; 6 granddaughters; his close friend and brother-in-law, Rick Alvarado of Bentonville, Ark.; and Wesley Sevenstar of El Reno.

A traditional all-night wake will begin at 7 p.m. tonight at the Hammon Community Building.

Dolan Ivy, Gerald Panana and Bunny Whitecrow will officiate at the service and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow the services at Hammon Indian Cemetery.

