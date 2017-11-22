Funeral services for Amber Anderson, 43, of Clinton will be held at 10 a.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in her Clinton home.

Amber Dawn Anderson was born April 5, 1974, to Allen Hart and Deanna (Teurman) Anderson in Oklahoma City. She was raised in Leedey and graduated from Leedey High School in 1992.

Anderson had been employed by numerous convenience stores and also worked as a cook in many places. Most recently she had been employed by Kmart as a cashier.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, watching old movies and playing games, but most of all her children. She was a member of the Duram Baptist Church in Duram.

Anderson was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents, Doug and Zula Anderson, Paul and Pat Turman, and A.B. LeGrand.

Survivors include her daughter, Carli DeAnn, and two sons, Hunter Riley and Dax Kaden, all of the home; her parents, Roy and DeAnna LeGrand of Reyden; and two brothers, Brett Charles Anderson of Okarche and David Proctor of Las Vegas, Nev.

Memorials may be made for her children at Security State Bank in Cheyenne.

The service will be officiated by Darryl Moore and Kenneth Gamble. Burial will follow at New Herman Cemetery in Leedey under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

