Funeral services will be held for Marion “Allen” Lane, 64, of Clinton at 1 p.m. today in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Weatherford.

Lane was born Sept. 27, 1953, in Clinton to Albert and Eva Mary (Chancellor) Lane. He was raised in Tipton and graduated from Tipton High School in 1973.

In 1981, he returned to Clinton.

Lane was a member of First United Methodist Church in Clinton, and loved sports and country music.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his sister, Barbara Steigman and husband Rollan of Clinton; and his brother, Tim Lane and wife Donna of Era, Texas.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Cemetery, west of Clinton.

