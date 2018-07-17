A mass of Christian burial for Alfredo Soto Jr., 69, of Clinton was held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He died Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Soto was born Oct. 7, 1948, to Alfredo Sr. and Victoria (Miranda) Soto in Lubbock, Texas. He was raised and attended school in Lubbock.

He married Jo Ann McKeaigg March 30, 1970, in Wheeler, Texas.

Soto began working at an early age. He and his brothers worked together in seismography. He started out dynamiting and later worked in all aspects.

In 1979 he moved to Clinton, where he performed mechanic work until 1992.

Soto was a member of the Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, boxing and pool. He was the family mechanic and also did his own electrical and plumbing work. He was considered a jack of all trades.

Survivors include his wife and a daughter, Annavita Happy Soto, both of the home; two sons, Alfredo Soto III and wife Jacene Windyboy Soto of Havre, Mont., and Jon R. Soto of Clinton; two sisters, Elita Harrell and Hope Perrchez, both of Lubbock, Texas; and three brothers, Lupe Soto and wife Rosa of Amarillo, Texas, Edward “Lalo” Soto and wife Rosa of Big Lake, Texas, and Gilbert Soto and wife Patsy of Elk City.

He is also survived by two grandchildren, John Windyboy and Alfredo Soto IV.

The service was officiated by Father Phillip Louis. Burial followed at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

