Funeral services for Weatherford businessman Albert Seibold, 71, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Pioneer Center at Seventh and Davis in Weatherford.

He died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Albert William Seibold was born Sept. 22, 1946, to George William Seibold and Laura Ellen (Wilburg) Seibold in Thomas. He was raised in Weatherford and graduated from Weatherford High School in 1964.

He married Bobbie Jean Lee Oct. 3, 1963, in Arapaho. They made their home in Weatherford.

Seibold started his working career as a young man. He worked for others as an auto mechanic until opening his own auto repair shop. He continued opening and operating numerous businesses in Weatherford, specializing in diesel mechanics and large wrecker service. He never retired, working up until his last days.

He was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church and loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Pandra Seibold; and two sisters, Betty Jo Thomason and Iva Alice Bailey.

Survivors include his son, Albert “Bo” Seibold Jr. and wife Lisa, and a daughter, Luella Seibold, all of Weatherford; a sister, Georgie Ford, also of Weatherford; five grandchildren, Korbin Seibold, Austin Seibold, Tosha Redd, Mikie Seibold and Rickie Seibold; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution do so to Multi-County Youth and Family Services.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Wendell Folsom. Burial will conclude at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

