Adolph F. Klein was born September 25, 1932 in Anthon, OK to Pete and Barbara Klein. He went to his eternal home on August 11, 2018.

Adolph grew up with his seven sisters and one brother on a farm near Anthon, OK. He graduated high school from Arapaho in 1951.

He served in the U.S. Army and National Guard and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion.

Adolph moved to the Yukon area in 1973 and in the 90’s retired from farming and construction and started working at Shedeck Elementary where he was employed for 10 years. The day he retired was officially named “Adolph Klein Day” by the mayor of Yukon.

He also enjoyed working the election board and was an active member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Yukon. He loved to dance and listen to live music, but most of all, he loved being with his family.

Adolph was preceded in death by his wife Rita of 65 years; father and mother, Pete & Barbara Klein; sisters, Christine, Barbara, Agatha, Genevieve, Hilda, Elizabeth and Carolyn, and brother Pete.

He is survived by one son, Charles and wife Amy; daughter, Tina and husband Kelly; granddaughters, Amber and husband Brent and Baylee; great-grandchildren, Alex, Mathew, Wynter and MyKayla and sister, Loretta Lovelace.

Wake services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 16 at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Yukon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 17, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 600 S. Garth Brooks Blvd, Yukon, with a private interment.

Online condolences may be signed at yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.

