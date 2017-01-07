Adam Barnette

Brian Adam “Pigg” Barnette passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 32 on June 26th, 2017.

Family and friends will be celebrating Adam’s life Saturday, July 8th, location and time to be announced later this week.

Adam was born on April 24, 1985 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Michael and Teresa Barnette. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 2004, where he played on the Red Tornado Football team. He was married to Sierra Barnette on October 14, 2010. They created their lives together in Clinton, adding two children to their family – daughter Lucy Jordan and son Benjamin Shane.

Adam took great pride in his many years of employment with SMP Metalworks and Mars Petcare where he made many lifelong friends. At the time of his passing, Adam was employed by McKinsey Motors.

Adam is survived by his mother Teresa; stepfather Darren Huey; his wife Sierra and their two children, Lucy and Ben; his sister Jennifer Barnette; his brother Joshua Hank Barnette and his wife Amanda; brother-in-law Jason Canterberry; niece Paige “Miss Piggy” Canterberry and two nephews, Will and Tyler Canterberry.

Adam was preceded in death by his grandfather John Dale Snider, his grandmother Joanne Ruth Mangini, Papa Joseph Allen Davis, Nana JoAnn Davis, and many close friends including Glen “Rounder” Owens, JerryLee Romannose, and Shaun Elston.

Adam will be remembered for his contagious smile and ability to make anyone feel at home when they were in his presence. Adam accepted everyone with open arms and an open heart. Adam had the ability to brighten every room he ever entered. He touched the lives of many friends and family. But, most important to Adam were his children whom he “loved to the moon and back times infinity”.

In lieu of flowers, a benefit account has been set up for Adam’s children at the First National Bank, PO Box 570, Cordell, Oklahoma 73632.