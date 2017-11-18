Funeral services for Ada Spencer, 90, of Butler will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Butler First Baptist Church.

She died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at Angelwood Assisted Living in Clinton.

Ada Louise Spencer was born Jan. 9, 1927, to Ernest and Hallie Ada (Newcomb) Smith in Butler. She was raised in Butler and attended one year of school at Pie Flat as well as Butler Schools.

On Sept. 29, 1943, she married Arnold Spencer in Butler. They made their home in Butler, where they farmed and ranched and operated a dairy.

Spencer was a long-time active member of the Butler Baptist Church. She enjoyed music and singing, and was asked to sing at numerous funerals in the Butler area.

She also enjoyed her flowers and was a member of the Eastern Star, Gingham Girls and the 20th Century Club. Her passion was her grandchildren.

Spencer was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Verna Lee Choate.

Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Archer and husband H.R. of Falcon, Mo.; two sons, Bruce Spencer and wife Pam and Bradley Wayne Spencer, all of Butler; a sister, Vonnie Belle Rawson of Piedmont; and a brother, John Wesley Smith of Carter.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, Kirk Spencer, Robert Archer, Rodney Archer, Chelsea Nicole Spencer, Amy Elizabeth Robbins and Nathan Wayne Spencer; and nine great-grandchildren, Luke Archer, Logan Archer, Molly Archer, Garhett Rose, Grant Spencer, Gavin Spencer, Katie Spencer, Abby Robbins and Reece Robbins.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Alvin Funkhouser and Terry Beals. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

