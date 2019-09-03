A Celebration of Life service was held Thursday for Michael “Aaron”

Avery, 41, of Edmonds, Wash., at Smith-Wright Adult Family Group Home in Edmonds, Wash.

He died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds, Wash.

Avery was born June 8, 1977, to Drake McDannold and Deborah Avery in Seattle, Wash., where he was raised.

His sense of humor and positive attitude gained him many friends over the years. Spending time with his family, friends and caregivers was one of his greatest joys in life.

Avery was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dwain Avery; his step-grandfather, Don Scofield; his great-grandparents, Alonzo and Elsie Avery, Robert Gibbs Sr. and Myra Popish; and three great-uncles, Earl Avery, Robert Gibbs Jr., and Duane Gibbs.

Survivors include his mother, of Clinton; an uncle, Don Avery and wife Debbie of Custer City; his grandmother, Deanna Scofield of Seattle, Wash.; many cousins, Traci Heerwald and husband Michael of Clinton, Aimee Avery of Dallas, Texas, Chance Avery of Oklahoma City, and Doug Avery and wife Sherry, Kaci Avery and Jordan Avery, all of Custer City; two nieces, Harli and Lillian Heerwald of Clinton; and a nephew, Dextin Avery of Dallas, Texas.

Avery was cremated and his ashes will be scattered in Washington on Puget Sound.

