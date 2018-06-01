Funeral services were held for long-time Clinton resident Wendel Jones, 84, on Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Wendel Lee Jones was born Aug. 13, 1933, to Robert Allen Jones and Beulah Fay Garnett in Lincoln, Ark. He moved to Clinton at a young age and attended Clinton schools.

Jones began his working career early in life. He was employed with Gordon Travis Dairy before going to work for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, where he retired after 25 years of service.

He married Marjorie Kinder March 5, 1959. He later married Patsy Jean Rhoades, and the couple made their home in Clinton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two sons, Mark Allen Jones and wife Betty Jo of Clinton and Omer Lee Jones and wife Cindy of Springfield, Mo.; his grandson, Timothy Jones of Springfield, Mo.; and numerous friends and loved ones.

The service was officiated by Pastor Joe Jefferson. Interment will be held at a later date at Clinton Cemetery with cremation services performed under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

