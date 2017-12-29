Raymond Cometsevah

Funeral services for Raymond Charles Cometsevah, Wo-cha-nes-tos (Whistling Eagle), 61, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Clinton Indian Community Hall.

He died Dec. 24, 2017, in Gallup, N.M.

Cometsevah was born Aug. 29, 1956, in Clinton, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1974.

He was employed with Fort Wingate High School in Fort Wingate, N.M., from 1980 to May 2017.

He enjoyed working with students at the high school, gourd dancing, playing chess and playing tennis.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Cometsevah; and his grandparents, Laird and Lucy Cometsevah of Clinton and Stewart and Jennie Barton of Gallup, N.M.

Survivors include his children, Amanda Cometsevah of Churchrock, N.M., Raelynn Cometsevah of Albuquerque, N.M., and Arlen Cometsevah of Gallup, N.M.; his wife, Yolanda Cometsevah of Fort Wingate, N.M.; his mother, Virginia Cometsevah; three sisters, Winona Cometsevah, Dr. Cecelia Cometsevah and Susan Cometsevah; and a brother, Michael Cometsevah.

He is also survived by four grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and relatives in Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Viewing will be held before the service from 8-10 a.m. at the Community Hall.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Clinton Indian Community Hall following the service.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Gerald Panana. Interment will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.