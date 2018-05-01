Mildred Diemund

Funeral services for Mildred L. Deimund, 78, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Arapaho First Baptist Church.

She died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in her Clinton Home.

Mildred Louise (Brehm) Deimund was born Nov. 28, 1939, to John and Nellie (McMullin) Brehm in Colony. She was raised in Clinton and attended Clinton schools.

She married Donald Deimund Aug. 16, 1957, and continued her schooling and graduated from Clinton High School in 1958.

The couple traveled extensively while he served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years. After his retirement they settled in Clinton in 1976.

She was employed with S & D Drug, S & H Green Stamps, and Wood-N-Things before she retired in 2001.

Diemund was a member of Arapaho Baptist Church and the Arapaho Senior Citizens. She enjoyed making greeting cards and doing arts and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruby Hays, Betty Hays and Wanda Adams; a brother, John Brehm; and a granddaughter, Brette Logan Deimund.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; three sons, Richard Deimund and wife Marca of Cimarron, Kan., Mike Deimund and Gayla Janning of Tennessee and Tim Deimund of Edmond; three brothers, Donald Brehm of Washington, Jerry Brehm of Burns Flat and J.P. Brehm of Oklahoma City; and a sister-in-law, Kay Brehm.

She is also survived by six grandsons, Jeremy, Aaron, Mark, Matthew, Connor and Jared Deimund; three great-granddaughters, Mackenna, Rylee and Hallie Deimund; and two great-grandsons, Jake and Landon Deimund.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Vann Leonard and burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

