Funeral services for Martha “Jane” Stephens, 91, have been set for 2 p.m. Monday at the First Mennonite Church in Clinton.

She died Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Stephens was born April 18, 1926, to Wayne and Ruth Russell in Waldo, Ark. She was raised in Waldo where she attended Mount Vernon Schools.

She married Charles Denvil Stephens and the couple moved to Clinton in 1972.

Stephens worked for the City of Clinton water department for many years. She was a life master bridge player and a member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant son, Kenneth; a son, Charles Russell; three brothers, Edwin, W.J. and E.J. Russell; and her sister, Louise Walthall.

Survivors include a son, Jeff Stephens, and wife Kelly of Clinton; and three granddaughters, Linzi, Kendall and Preslee.

The service will be officiated by Doug Lewis and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

