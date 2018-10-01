A graveside service for Marie Haggard, 90, of Clinton will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Arapaho Cemetery.

She died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Clinton Therapy and Living Center (formerly United Methodist Health Care Center.)

Eva Marie Haggard was born Jan. 4, 1928, to Joseph Patrick Madden and Cora Lee (Gilliam) Madden in Duke. She was raised in Butler and Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School.

She married Buford Dale Haggard May 16, 1950, in Clinton, where they also made their home.

Haggard was a member of the Stafford Baptist Church and her hobbies were crocheting dolls, gardening, computer work, and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her siblings.

Survivors include two sons, Clifford Dale Haggard of Weatherford and Michael R. Haggard of Sayre; and several nieces and nephews.

The family has requested that those wishing to give a memorial contribution do so to the Stafford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 244, Clinton, OK 73601.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Buck Nicholson and directed by Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

