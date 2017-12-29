Lynne Catlett

Services will be held for Lynne Dora Catlett, 69, of Mustang at 10 a.m. today in the Chapel of The Good Shepherd at McNeil’s Funeral Service in Mustang.

She died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, after a long illness.

Catlett was born Feb. 19, 1948, to Bill and Imogene (Stomeyer) Smelcer in Waynoka. She grew up and attended school in both Waynoka and Clinton. She moved with her family to Mustang in 1977.

She worked as office manager for Safety Kleen of Wheatland for many years, and later worked for Edward Jones Financial before retiring in 2005.

She enjoyed fishing, quilting and crocheting. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Catlett was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Johnny.

Survivors include two sons, Johnny Catlett and Corey Catlett and wife Jacque, both of Mustang; one daughter, Shawnda Bishop and husband Jerry of Minco; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Carol Sanders and husband Duane of McLoud.

Interment will follow the service at 2 p.m. at Clinton Cemetery.

